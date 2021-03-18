Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 13,639 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.29% of Natera worth $109,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $74,539.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 577,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,216,862.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $68,415.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,535,031.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,568 shares of company stock worth $23,302,781 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Natera stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

