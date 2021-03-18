FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $36,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of FFG opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.