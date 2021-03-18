Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%.

NYSE FPI opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $402.11 million, a P/E ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 0.84. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

