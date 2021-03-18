Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

