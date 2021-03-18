Fantasy Sports (DFS) Reaches Market Cap of $147,622.75

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $147,622.75 and $51.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.00636050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070336 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00025164 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033968 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

