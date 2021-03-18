FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13,838.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS opened at $316.30 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

