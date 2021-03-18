Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total value of $15,394,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock valued at $365,586,300 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $283.93. 554,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $808.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

