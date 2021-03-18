F3Logic LLC Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $1,783,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.35. 17,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,801. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.91.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

