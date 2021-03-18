F3Logic LLC Has $33.39 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614,942 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55.

