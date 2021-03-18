F3Logic LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,082,249.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,982,433 shares of company stock worth $852,628,794. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.71. 90,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,425,491. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61. The stock has a market cap of $369.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

