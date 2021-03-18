F3Logic LLC Cuts Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.25% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 58,586 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 316,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

