F3Logic LLC Buys 23,715 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 107.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.8% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.43. 516,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,103,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

