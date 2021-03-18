Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 11th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 82,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

