Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $47,080.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,061.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.43 or 0.03097512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.65 or 0.00348195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.39 or 0.00911580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.22 or 0.00403351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.74 or 0.00333111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

