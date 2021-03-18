Exchange Income Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$40.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 51.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.83. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.20.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

