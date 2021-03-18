Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Cowen

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exagen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $244,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

