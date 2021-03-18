Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,683. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.