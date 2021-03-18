Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.