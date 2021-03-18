Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $218.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

