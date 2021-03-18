EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ESLOY opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

