Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist Securities

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.
EPRT opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,160,000.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
