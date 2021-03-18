Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Truist Securities

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

EPRT opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,160,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

