Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $841.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,041.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.