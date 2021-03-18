Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.17.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO stock opened at C$24.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.03. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.47 and a twelve month high of C$25.14.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.