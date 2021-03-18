Era Swap (ES) One Day Volume Tops $222,048.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. Era Swap has a total market cap of $103,842.33 and approximately $222,048.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Era Swap has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00051336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00634639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00025169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.