Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 565.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233,254 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.