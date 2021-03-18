Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $376.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

