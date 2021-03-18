Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Yalla Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yalla Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Shares of YALA stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Yalla Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

