Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

CRBP opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 13,572,065 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 4,453,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,137,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

