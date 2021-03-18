Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 366,440 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS opened at $44.67 on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.