Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,212 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $42.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09.

