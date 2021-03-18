Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of AUDC opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $964.13 million, a P/E ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

