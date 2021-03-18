Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

