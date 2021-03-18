Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth $204,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGLN opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

