Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,827 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $102,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,675. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.