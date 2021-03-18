Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $179.63 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,793 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Restaurant Brands International worth $179,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

QSR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.24. 25,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.