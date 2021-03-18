EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.79.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 270.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 167,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 451,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.