Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

