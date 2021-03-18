EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) PT Raised to $95.00

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.56. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.