Energo (TSL) Trading 75.7% Lower This Week

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 70.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 75.7% against the dollar. Energo has a market cap of $485,310.73 and $1.36 million worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

