Endo International (ENDP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – Endo International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Endo International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Endo International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

3/3/2021 – Endo International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Endo International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

1/19/2021 – Endo International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00.

ENDP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 1,533,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,710. Endo International plc has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Endo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Endo International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Endo International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

