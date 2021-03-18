EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,264 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $97,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

