Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 19,265 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $161.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

