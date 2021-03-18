Electrum Dark Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $17,830.29 and approximately $210.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00156845 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.