Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider Rona A. Fairhead Buys 12,450 Shares

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Shares of ECM stock traded down GBX 1.04 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 980.96 ($12.82). The company had a trading volume of 1,546,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,553. Electrocomponents plc has a 12-month low of GBX 416.10 ($5.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,031 ($13.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 964.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 831.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

