Edward S. Lampert Sells 23,476 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $537,835.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SRG opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $861.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

