Edward Harris Fenster Sells 10,277 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $565,748.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,616,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $707,680.83.

On Thursday, January 7th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $3,821,599.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $8,012,791.22.

Sunrun stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sunrun by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

