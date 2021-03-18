EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,167 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in EchoStar by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Finally, First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,564,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $36.09.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

