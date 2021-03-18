Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 29.9% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of EXG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 738,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

