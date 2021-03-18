Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,627 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $41,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 646.5% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 58,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $173.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.72. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

