Eaton Vance Management Sells 999 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $48,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FOX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Fox Co. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

